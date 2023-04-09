Zendaya loves Tom Holland's accent but can't understand slang: 'What do apples, pears have to do with stairs?'

Tom Holland and Zendaya have really become a power couple of Hollywood after starring in MJ and Spider Man. This golden couple has quickly become fan’s favorite with no controversy and just support and respect for each other. The duo have been setting a couple goals for each step on the way.

Well after seven years of their first meeting on the set of a Marvel movie, Zendaya has made a shocking revelation. The Euphoria actress has admitted that she still cannot understand the South London slang of boyfriend Tom Holland.

Here is what Zendaya has to say about Tom Holland’s British accent.

Zendaya on Tom Holland’s British accent

On Sunday in an exclusive interview with The Sun, Zendaya said that though she loves the British accent of her boyfriend, she just doesn’t understand the rhyming slang.

The Euphoria actress says, ‘I love the ­British accent, but as much as Tom tries to explain it to me, I will never understand rhyming slang. Like I understand the concept — but what do apples and pears have to do with stairs?’

Zendaya further adds that though she loves it when Tom Holland tells her all the different phrases, the actress just doesn’t understand it.

Tom Holland and Zendaya relationship

Tom Holland and Zendaya first met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 and became best friends who eventually stumbled into a romantic relationship. Though the rumored couple has not confirmed their relationship, Zendaya and Holland were photographed kissing each other by paparazzi. The duo also shares birthday posts for each other on social media and are often seen encouraging and supporting each other.

Earlier when Tom Holland was asked about his relationship with Zendaya he said, ‘You know, I respect her too much to say…this isn’t my story. It’s our story. And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together’.

As per the recent reports the rumored couple has brought together a property to live in South London.

