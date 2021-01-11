Zendaya opens up about being perceived as ‘cold & mean’ in Hollywood; Admits she was just bad at small talk

In an interview with GQ, Zendaya recently opened up about being perceived as cold and mean in the industry when she was just bad at starting conversations.

Spiderman actress Zendaya recently spoke to GQ and opened up about being reserved as a kid and how that has changed and impacted her over the years. The Greatest Showman actress told the magazine that in this industry, she had to learn how to do small talk, admitting that without it, she would come off as cold and mean. She also added that when she started out, she didn’t know how to start conversations with people.

The 24-year-old Emmy Award winner then recalled an instance when her stylist told her that the actress “comes off kind of cold. People think you’re mean because you don’t talk,” to which Zendaya said she was just nervous and shy.

Zendaya then recalled a brilliant game that helped her loosen up and said that she recently played a card-game, We’re Not Really Strangers. And one of the questions that stayed with the actress was “Which random compliment that strangers give you that makes you feel good?” To which the actress said that when people tell her that their kids are inspired by her, and they when they feel proud of her. The actress admitted that that is what makes her feel special.

She even added and said that in those moments all the fans turn into her relatives and those blessings really mean a lot to her. The actress added that it leaves her with a feeling of not wanting to let anyone down.

On the professional front, Zendaya’s film Marie & Malcolm recently dropped it’s first trailer and it was very well received by her fans. The movie made headlines for being shot completely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

