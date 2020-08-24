Zendaya opens up about ‘pulling a look’ for the virtual Emmys 2020 ceremony; Says ‘I do want to dress up’

The Greatest Showman actress Zendaya recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! And revealed what she’s planning to wear for this year’s Emmy Award ceremony. Scroll down to find out what the star is planning.

Despite the 2020 Emmy Awards going virtual this year, Euphoria actress Zendaya is still planning to dress up. The 23-year-old Spider-Man: Homecoming star and first-time nominee appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! And opened up about her intent to show off her Emmy look straight from her living room in a recent interview. “I do want to dress up. I still want to have the experience,” Zendaya shared. “It’ll be probably just my family over here, but I definitely want to pull a look and maybe just walk my living room carpet.”

The Television Academy did send a memo to nominees about attire, allowing for them to wear “designer pyjamas” if they wanted to. “If you want to be in formal wear, we’d love that, but equally if you’re in the UK and it’s 3 a.m., perhaps you want to be in designer pyjamas and record from your bed!,” the memo read.

“We want to work with you to style your moments, but want you to guide us on your levels of comfort — where you want to be, who you want to be with, what you want to wear etc.”

In case you missed it, at last year’s Emmy, Zendaya made headlines for stealing the show with her gorgeous Vera Wang emerald dress, the actress later changed into an Alexandre Vauthier dress for the HBO reception afterwards.

