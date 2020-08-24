  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Zendaya opens up about ‘pulling a look’ for the virtual Emmys 2020 ceremony; Says ‘I do want to dress up’

The Greatest Showman actress Zendaya recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! And revealed what she’s planning to wear for this year’s Emmy Award ceremony. Scroll down to find out what the star is planning.
23635 reads Mumbai
Zendaya opens up about ‘pulling a look’ for the virtual Emmys 2020 ceremony; Says ‘I do want to dress up’Zendaya opens up about ‘pulling a look’ for the virtual Emmys 2020 ceremony; Says ‘I do want to dress up’

Despite the 2020 Emmy Awards going virtual this year, Euphoria actress Zendaya is still planning to dress up. The 23-year-old Spider-Man: Homecoming star and first-time nominee appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! And opened up about her intent to show off her Emmy look straight from her living room in a recent interview. “I do want to dress up. I still want to have the experience,” Zendaya shared. “It’ll be probably just my family over here, but I definitely want to pull a look and maybe just walk my living room carpet.”

 

The Television Academy did send a memo to nominees about attire, allowing for them to wear “designer pyjamas” if they wanted to. “If you want to be in formal wear, we’d love that, but equally if you’re in the UK and it’s 3 a.m., perhaps you want to be in designer pyjamas and record from your bed!,” the memo read. 

 

“We want to work with you to style your moments, but want you to guide us on your levels of comfort — where you want to be, who you want to be with, what you want to wear etc.”

 

In case you missed it, at last year’s Emmy, Zendaya made headlines for stealing the show with her gorgeous Vera Wang emerald dress, the actress later changed into an Alexandre Vauthier dress for the HBO reception afterwards.

 

ALSO READ: Zendaya REACTS to her first Emmy nomination with a moving post: My heart is overflowing with love & gratitude

Credits :Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Vidyut Jammwal on lack of equal opportunities, not being offered a love story, criticism | Khuda Hafiz
Shahid Kapoor on Mira, Misha, Zain & what he would steal from Saif, Varun, Ranveer | Time Machine
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement