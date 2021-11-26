Zendaya opens up on playing Chani in Dune; Teases her role in the upcoming sequel can be 'longer'

Zendaya is recently opening up on her role in Denis Villeneuve's Dune. For those unversed, she plays Chani in the sci-fi movie which also stars Timothee Chalament, Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista and others. However, in comparison to other important characters, Zendaya's role in the movie wasn't as long, and her character was introduced in the second half of the film.

During her interview with Deadline, Zendaya spoke about Dune's upcoming sequel which is slated to release in 2023. However, an actual date has been confirmed of the same. Zendaya told Deadline, via ET Canada that she could be "there for longer, which is cool," referring to her role being shorter than the others in Dune 2021.

Revealing her plans about the character, the actress also noted that she has always wanted to "grow" with the characters that she portrays on-screen. "Anybody who has read the books knows there’s so much more to explore and deal with," Zendaya added.

While admitting to having a smaller role in the first Dune movie, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star said that she could view the movie "from a completely fresh perspective" because she wasn't around much during the shooting of the first half. "Because I hadn’t seen the sets and the scenes for most of the movie. And watching it felt like just the beginning of this story," Zendaya told Deadline, via ET Canada.

In other news, Tom Holland and Zendaya's Spider-Man: No Way Home is slated to release on December 17. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see more of Peter Parker and MJ, and how their relationship unfolds.

