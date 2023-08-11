Zendaya pays heartfelt tribute to Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud with Oakland mural: ‘No love fades’

Zendaya shared a heartfelt tribute to Angus Cloud days after the death of her Euphoria co-star with a mural.

Zendaya paid a moving tribute to her late co-star Angus Cloud. The Euphoria actress penned a heartfelt note on her Instagram caption with the pic of the mural. The duo had shared screen together in the hit series Euphoria. The tribute is a testament of the bond they shared together both on-screen and off-screen.

Zendaya’s heartfelt tribute to Angus Cloud

Zendaya took to Instagram to show her followers a stunning mural that can be found on the streets of Oakland, Cloud's hometown. The mural, lovingly crafted by Cloud's friends, gives his essence. With his first name, Angus, written beside the artwork, the mural depicts the impact he left with his work. Beside the mural, the graffiti says "No love fades" it speaks that memories will always remain vivid, even in the absence of the ones we love.

Besides the graffiti, Zendaya took to Instagram to share her feelings, saying, "Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor)." She recalled their friendship fondly, recalling his warm eyes, infectious laughter, and the way he effortlessly lit up any room he entered.

"His work in 'Euphoria' became a lightning rod for his generation," she continued, emphasizing his influence on opening up dialogues about loyalty, compassion, acceptance, and love.

For the unversed, Zendaya and Angus Cloud shared a remarkable bond that extended beyond their on-screen bond in the hit series Euphoria. They were a living example of the kind of genuine bonds that can form in the entertainment industry. Zendaya and Cloud were the perfect example of what it means to be friends through their shared experiences, which included joy, adversity, and countless moments of friendship

Cloud's Legacy 

Cloud's death serves as a reminder of the complexities that often hide behind a smile. Angus had been dealing with overwhelming emotions after returning from Ireland, where he had laid his father to rest. The burden of grief only added to the difficulties he was facing.

Cloud's legacy is evident as admirers assemble around the mural, which serves as a reminder of his lasting influence. The mural's proclamation, "No love fades," resonates more powerfully than ever, as fans and friends keep Angus Cloud's memory alive in the heart of Oakland.

