Zendaya pens an emotional note as she pays tribute to Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud; urges fans to be kind

Trigger warning: Information related to death

The untimely demise of the young American actor Angus Cloud, who is best known for his performance in the HBO series Euphoria, has left the entertainment world in deep grief. The 25-year-old passed away on July 31, Monday under mysterious circumstances. He was found dead at his home in Oakland, a week after his late father's burial. Popular actress Zendaya, who shared the screen with the actor in Euphoria, took to her Instagram handle and mourned his demise with an emotional post.

Zendaya remembers Angus Cloud

The Euphoria actress, who shared a strong bond with her beloved co-star whom she considers a brother, took to her official Instagram handle and penned an emotional note. "Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor). I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it)" wrote Zendaya in her post.

"I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…“they could light up any room they entered” but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love, and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment," her Instagram post further reads.

Zendaya urges fans to be kind

The Dune actress also urged her fans to stay kind and sensitive to the Euphoria actor's family, in these tough times. "My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone," added Zendaya, who also shared a beautiful black and white picture of Angus Cloud in her post.

Check out Zendaya's Instagram post below:

About Angus Cloud's death

If the reports are to be believed, Angus Cloud's mother found him lifeless in their Oakland home, on Monday. Even though the actual reason behind his tragic death is not revealed yet, the latest updates suggested the possibility of a 'possible overdose' as she made a call to 911. Sadly, Cloud passed away around a week after the burial of his beloved father, which was held in Ireland. The actor was extremely shattered by his father's death, and was going through a severe low.