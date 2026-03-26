Zendaya Plans Break After Dune: Part Three, Dropping 5 Projects in 2026: ‘Disappearing For a Little Bit’

Zendaya is taking a step back from her busy life. The famed actress has not one, not two, but five different projects releasing in 2026. While the 29-year-old has been away from the public eye as an actress for close to two years, following the release of Challengers in March 2024, this trip around the sun looks particularly happening for her. A myriad of movies, including a Marvel release, a Christopher Nolan film, and the return of her role as the conflicted Rue Bennett, the star is ready to put a hold on her acting career.

Zendaya plans to go into hiding after the release of four films and one show this year

During a conversation with Fandango, Zendaya expressed her wish to hit pause on her future prospects by saying how she hopes the audiences would not be too tired of her in 2026, what with her no less than five massive projects in the pipeline. She said, “I just hope people don’t get sick of me. I really appreciate anyone who supports any of the movies or supports my career in any kind of way. I’m deeply appreciative. I just hope you guys don’t get sick of me this year because I’ll tell you what, after this, I’m disappearing for a little bit. I’m going to have to go into hiding for just a little bit.”

The Drama, The Odyssey, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Dune: Part Three, and Euphoria Season 3 are the five projects she will be a part of this year. The romantic thriller with Robert Pattinson will drop on April 3, marking her start for 2026. It will be followed by Rue’s return on April 12, her debut Christopher Nolan adventure on July 17, the next MCU appearance on July 31, and last but not least, the third and final installment of her epic space opera project with Timothée Chalamet on December 18, marking an end to her unbelievably busy year.

Stepping away from acting, Zendaya seems to be aiming to focus on her family amid rumors of her having married Tom Holland secretly earlier this year.

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