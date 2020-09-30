Zendaya to play legendary singer Ronnie Spector in biopic after her historic Emmy win: Report

Zendaya is reportedly in talks to essay the role of veteran singer Ronnie Spector in her much-anticipated biopic.

After her historic Emmy win, Zendaya is all set to play singer Ronnie Spector in a film about her life from A24, Deadline reported Tuesday (September 29). “Deals have just closed for Spector’s life rights and for Be My Baby, the book she wrote with Vince Waldron. I’m hearing that early conversations are happening with Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Jackie Sibblies Drury to write the script,” the outlet reports.

Jonathan Greenfield and Ronnie Spector will be the executive producers and Zendaya will also be involved as a producer “as all these deals come together.” “Much the way that Aretha Franklin personally endorsed Jennifer Hudson to play her in the upcoming MGM biopic Respect, Spector chose Zendaya as the actress she wished to portray her in her early years,” Deadline reported.

Here’s more about her incredible life story: “She grew up in Spanish Harlem and started the girl group The Ronettes with her older sister Estelle Bennett and their cousin Nedra Talley. They were signed by famously volatile record producer Phil Spector to his Philles Record label and there they had their breakthrough hit Be My Baby.”

“She married Spector and as she writes in the book, it was clear she had made a big mistake when she woke up one morning to the sound of bars being installed on the windows of their mansion. She smartly fought for the rights to her music in the subsequent divorce, and she was eventually inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and had a second wind when reprised her most famous hit in singing a duet with Eddie Money on Take Me Home Tonight.”

ALSO READ: Zendaya shares the SECRET to her beautiful, glowing skin; Check it out

Share your comment ×