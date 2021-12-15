Zendaya on the possibility of her character becoming Spider-Woman: Superheroing isn't always that easy

Zendaya, the star of Spider-Man: No Way Home, has responded to rumours that she would portray Spider-Woman. The new picture, directed by Jon Watts, will centre on Spider-Man confronted with the universe, and Zendaya will reprise her role as MJ opposite Tom Holland as Peter Parker and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds for the third time. A large returning cast will join the trilogy, including Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Jamie Foxx as Electro, and Alfred Molina as Doc Ock, to mention a few.

Rumors concerning Spider-future Man's in the MCU have been circulating in anticipation of No Way Home's success. In November, as per Screenrant, Producer Amy Pascal seemed to affirm that a new Spider-Man trilogy starring Holland as the friendly wall-crawler is in the works, but with just her words to rely on, this is only a hazy assurance at best.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week, Zendaya, Holland, Batalon, and Cumberbatch discussed their new film with Jimmy Kimmel. One guy asked Zendaya "Are you mad you're not Spider-Woman?" The actor, for her part, reassures the kid she was fine with being just MJ as she said, "You know, I can't say that I'm mad. If there's anything that I've learned it's that, you know, superheroing isn't always that easy. So I'm good."

However, in other news, Spider-Woman will be voiced by Issa Rae rather than Zendaya in the upcoming animated feature Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse. Even if she's portraying a unique character, MJ doesn't become Spider-Woman in the comics, as observant fans will point out. Of course, all of this is good fun, and most people would agree with Zendaya that being a superhero is more difficult than it seems.

