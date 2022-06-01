Zendaya posts a romantic PIC with boyfriend Tom Holland to wish him on his birthday

Zendaya expressed her affection for Tom Holland with a wonderful birthday message! The 25-year-old actress honored her boyfriend's birthday with a sweet photo on Wednesday. “Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest,” the Spider-Man actress captioned the picture.

The duo is all smiles in the black and white shot, as Holland stares into the camera while holding the actress close to him. Zendaya smiles as she glances out of the frame. However, Tom took no time and commented on the picture with red hearts. While the couple hasn't been hesitant about showing their love for one another in their stories, this is the first time in a long time that the actress has shared a photo of Holland on her Instagram grid.

Check out her post here:

The lovely birthday message comes after the pair were photographed getting cozy while strolling across Boston. The duo was dressed casually as they went around the city in April, as per Entertainment Tonight. During their stroll, the pair held hands, and subsequently, the actress wrapped her arm across Holland's arm, while Holland slipped his hand into his pocket. Interestingly, during a November interview with GQ, Holland discussed his relationship with Zendaya and his wish to keep his personal life secret.

Holland lauded Zendaya, telling GQ that she has been "instrumental" in his life in recent years. The actor also told the magazine that allowing strangers into her personal life is "confusing and invasive." Holland said that the couple would consider sharing specifics about their relationship when the time is perfect, in order to keep their private life private. "This isn't my story. It's our story. And we'll talk about what it is when we're ready to talk about it together," he said at the time.

