Zendaya praises fans for coming up with creative theories about her character in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Zendaya has heard your Spider-Man: No Way Home theories about Andrew Garfield's version of the superhero saving her in the trailer after she falls. In a recent interview with Extra along with co-stars Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon, Zendaya appreciated the imaginative fan ideas she's heard from followers.

While she remained silent on the subject. (After all, the superstar is a pro!) That didn't stop Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon from making fun of the situation. They obviously do not want their pal to get kicked out of the franchise. But it's amusing because the three know exactly what's going to happen, while the two less trustworthy characters are making jokes about the film's plot. However, as per ComicBook, Zendaya said, "Yeah, I've gotten to see all of them. People are so creative," she began. "Honestly, so creative. There you go, who knows?"

Zendaya proceeded to joke at numerous No Way Home fan theories after being asked whether she'd heard any that were true, saying, "I've seen fan theories that are so wrong, they're right. I have seen fan theories that are so right, they're wrong." Holland, who has had his fair share of spoiler slip-ups during his tenure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was quick to compliment Zendaya on her response, saying, "That was an expert answer. That was well done."

While it's unclear if Garfield will catch, or even appear in, No Way Home, Zendaya recently claimed that she had to catch Holland while she was filming a stunt. Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters December 17.

Do you think Garfield's Spider-Man will be the one to catch MJ? Let us know down in the comments section below

ALSO READ:Tom Holland talks about companionship with Zendaya; Says they have been a 'shoulder to cry on' for each other