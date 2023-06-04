Zendaya REACTS after beau Tom Holland drops the ‘sexiest picture ever taken' of him

Zendaya is all heart for her boyfriend Tom Holland.

The Spider-Man actor took to his Instagram space and shared a picture of himself donning water gear. He also thanked his fans and followers for their wishes on his birthday on June 1st. As a sweet gesture, and to express gratitude, Holland posted the ‘sexiest photo’ of himself on his Instagram space. Ladylove Zendaya could not help but react to the photo.

Tom Holland shares his ‘sexiest’ photo on Instagram

On his birthday on June 1, Tom took to his Instagram space and posted a goofy picture of himself wearing water gear including board shorts, helmet, and a pair of sunglasses. He stood and posed for the photo as the camera clicked him. In the caption, he wrote, “Thank you for all the wonderful birthday messages. A gift from me to you. I thought I’d share possibly the sexiest picture ever taken of me! #sexyiestmanalive.”

As soon as he shared the picture fans could not stop themselves from flooding the post with likes and comments. One fan wrote, “Hope you had the best day Tom (black heart emoji)”. A second fan’s comment read, “Sexiest man alive (clap emoji) (heart eye emoji)”. Yet another fan suggested, “You should make Spiderman movie in this costume.” A fourth fan’s comment read, “Happy birthday Tom!! Thank you for being my favorite Spiderman (party face emoji)”.

Zendaya too took to the comments section and left a heart-eye emoji for Tom Holland.

Tom Holland’s Instagram post

Tom Holland and Zendaya’s relationship

Tom Holland and Zendaya have starred together in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

They were first linked romantically ever since sharing screen space in Spider-Man: Homecoming, back in 2017. However, it was only in July 2021 that the pair confirmed the speculations when they were seen sharing a kiss in public. According to a US Weekly report earlier, an insider revealed that Zendaya and Tom seem "serious and permanent.” They added, "They're both in settling-down mode and are absolutely planning for a real future together."

