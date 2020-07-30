  • facebook
Zendaya REACTS to her first Emmy nomination with a moving post: My heart is overflowing with love & gratitude

Zendaya, who scored her first Emmy nomination this week was left speechless to this news. The Euphoria actress took to social media to thank the Television Academy and castmates for the nomination.
Zendaya REACTS to her first Emmy nomination with a moving post: My heart is overflowing with love & gratitude
Zendaya is over the moon about her first Emmy nomination. On Tuesday, the actress was nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her role as Rue in HBO's Euphoria, which has left her "honestly speechless." After learning of her nomination, the 23-year-old shared a heartfelt message on Instagram expressing her appreciation for the show and her fellow castmates. "My heart is just overflowing with love and gratitude," the actress wrote alongside a photo taken while shooting the series. "I’m so incredibly honoured to work beside the talented people that I get to call family."

 

She continued, "I am a small piece of a big beautiful puzzle and I’m so proud of all of you. Thank you to everyone out there who’s watched and given our show life, thank you @samlev00 @hbo @a24 for everything and @televisionacad for this beautiful acknowledgement, thank you, thank you, thank you." "We out here Emmy nominated y’all!!" Zendaya said.

 

Along with Zendaya's nomination, the HBO series earned nods for outstanding contemporary costumes, outstanding contemporary makeup, outstanding music composition for a series, outstanding original music and lyrics, and outstanding music supervision. The actress' post quickly flooded with congratulatory messages from other celebrities, including some who were also involved with the making of Euphoria. "Congrats lovely lady! So so exciting," wrote Lily Collins, while Karlie Kloss added, "So well deserved!! Congrats." Gigi Hadid commented, "Well deserved" while Mariah Carey left a string of heart emojis.

 

Euphoria, which premiered with eight episodes in June 2019, stars the actress as Rue, a high school student just out of rehab. While in recovery, Rue navigates her friendships and relationships — especially one with Jules. One month after its debut, HBO announced that the show would be renewed for a second season.

 

ALSO READ: Zendaya and Jacob Elordi: Here’s how compatible a Virgo and Cancer is in a relationship

Credits :Instagram, Getty Images

