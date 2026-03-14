Zendaya Reacts to ‘Mrs Holland’ Calls as Secret Tom Holland Wedding Rumors Intensify

Zendaya’s promotions for her upcoming film, The Drama with Robert Pattinson, are in full swing, and the actress is taking the chance to further build the hype around her possible marriage to Tom Holland. Rumors about a secret wedding have been rife for a couple of weeks now. So when the star kept appearing with a gold band instead of her engagement ring, the speculations intensified, and now her recent appearance at the 19th annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood event held in Los Angeles has further piqued everyone’s interest as the 29-year-old giggled at being called ‘Mrs Holland.’

Zendaya reacts to the possibility of her having married Tom Holland without letting anyone know

Since rumors of her marriage to Tom Holland, the actress has stuck to wearing white dresses, which, while not uncommon for Zendaya, are also very on-brand for her as a possible wedding confirmation. During an appearance in the US on Thursday, the actress laughed as paparazzi called out to her as ‘Mrs Holland,’ which she neither confirmed nor denied.

Later, while sitting in the audience, she was asked for a hint about whether the rumors were true about her marrying in secret, and she only giggled, covering her face with her hands, flashing her much-talked-about gold band in the process.

Previously, her stylist, Law Roach, made the internet go crazy when he revealed that everyone had ‘missed’ their wedding and that it had already happened. However, the couple is yet to announce anything officially about having tied the knot in secret.

Having met on the sets of Spider-Man, Tom Holland and Zendaya have been dating for multiple years now, keeping their PDA to a minimum but strong. Appearing on each other’s sets for support during filming, the couple has not been spotted together ever since speculations about their secret nuptials began floating around.

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