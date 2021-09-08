Zendaya reflects on her next career move, special friendship with her Dune co star Timothee Chalamet & more

Former Disney star Zendaya recently opened up about her career! While chatting with British Vogue, the 25-year-old star opened up about her most recent project--new film Dune. She also got candid about planning to direct a movie of her own in the future.

Speaking about Dune, in which she stars with Timothee Chalamet, the actress said: “He’s obviously a very talented actor, but just a wonderful person and a good friend to have. Especially in this industry, it’s nice to have other people who are going through it too and that you can talk to.”

She went on to say that her next career goal is stepping behind the camera. “If I ever do become a film-maker, I know that the leads of my ﬁlms will always be black women, I gotta hurry up and ﬁgure out how to f**king become a director, man. I’m trying, I’m learning every day, I really am. There’s so much I want to do,” she said.

Speaking about what grounds her, Zendaya also gave credit to therapy and termed it as a super important addition to her life. “I mean, if anybody is able to possess the ﬁnancial means to go to therapy, I would recommend they do that. I think it’s a beautiful thing. You know, there’s nothing wrong with working on yourself and dealing with those things with someone who can help you, someone who can talk to you, who’s not your mom or whatever. Who has no bias,” she shared.

