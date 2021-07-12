Zendaya on reunion with Tom Holland & Spider-Man: No Way Home cast: It's special to have grown up all together

Zendaya, in a recent interview, shared how she and the Spider-Man: No Way Home cast, including rumoured boyfriend Tom Holland, are "so grateful" for their "experience" of working in the MCU movies.

As Spider-Man: No Way Home recently wrapped production, Zendaya is getting nostalgic while talking about how exciting it was to reunite with her beloved co-stars, including rumoured boyfriend Tom Holland, who she has grown exponentially close to. "It was so much fun. It was also kind of bittersweet," the 24-year-old actress admitted in a recent interview with E! News' Daily Pop, to promote her new movie Space Jam: A New Legacy.

The reason behind the mixed emotions is that the Spider-Man: No Way Home cast isn't in the know if there will be a Spider-Man 4 because normally, you have trilogies and it's goodbye post then. "So, we were all just absorbing and taking the time to just enjoy the moment, being with each other and being so grateful for that experience because we've been doing it since I was, I mean, I did the first movie [Spider-Man: Homecoming], I was 19," the Euphoria star fondly recalled.

"It's pretty special to have grown up all together and be a part of another legacy. This is Space Jam legacy and they have the Spider-Man legacy," the Emmy winner shared before concluding, "There's been so many different Spideys before us and just kind of making everybody proud. I feel very, very lucky to be a part of two major legacy franchises, I guess."

We can't wait to see what Spider-Man: No Way Home has in store for MCU fans!

Are you excited to see Zendaya in Spider-Man: No Way Home? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Spider-Man: No Way Home is directed by Jon Watts and also stars Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina. Spider-Man: No Way Home releases in the US on December 17, 2021.

*SPOILERS ALERT* Spider-Man: No Way Home's storyline will look into the after-effects of Spider-Man: Far From Home's epic mid-credits scene, as Spidey's secret identity is exposed to the world after J. Jonah Jameson (the returning J.K. Simmons) of The Daily Bugle broadcasts doctored footage from Spider-Man's intense London battle with Mysterio with Quentin Beck accusing Peter Parker for the drone attack and his death in the video. As expected, Peter (and MCU fans!) is shocked by the surprise reveal.

Given how July began with Zendaya and Tom seemingly confirming their romance rumours with a major PDA session inside the 25-year-old actor's car while out on a drive in Los Angeles, the former has been asked a lot of questions recently about Spider-Man: No Way Home, in particular, about her rumoured flame. You can check another such recent interview of Zendaya's in our ALSO READ section below.

ALSO READ: Amid Tom Holland romance, Zendaya talks about being 'so close' to her Spider-Man: No Way Home co stars

Share your comment ×