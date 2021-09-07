Zendaya reveals how dating her requires a stamp of approval from THESE close ones

Zendaya and Tom Holland are yet to make an official statement about their romance but as per the former's latest interview, it seems Holland must have impressed several family members of the actress before dating her. In an interaction with Vogue, Zendaya spoke about how her father and brothers need to be impressed first if someone plans to date her and even called it an uphill task.

Zendaya is currently at the pinnacle of her career what with back-to-back successes, first with her series Euphoria and later films like Malcolm and Marie. Ahead of her other big release, Dune, Zendaya in an interview with Vogue spoke about several things including her love life.

When it was pointed out how she has been co-stars with some of Hollywood's hottest men including Jacob Elordi, Tom Holland, John David Washington and Zac Efron, the 25-year-old singer revealed how dating her in real life isn't all that easy thanks to the list of approvals needed.

Speaking to Vogue, Zendaya revealed how one would have to impress, "my dad, my brothers, it’s a whole thing. Good luck to whoever wants to take that on." Considering Holland seemingly confirmed his romance with Zendaya while wishing her as "My MJ" on her birthday, it certainly seems her Spider-Man: No Way Home star managed to impress her family members.

In the same interview, Zendaya also gushed about her Dune co-star Timothee Chalamet, whom she referred to as " a very talented actor, just a wonderful person and a good friend to have."

ALSO READ: Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet serve glamorous looks at Dune's Paris premiere; SEE PICS