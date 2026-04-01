Zendaya Reveals How She Knew Tom Holland Was Her Person And It Involves a Good Sign: ‘Nervouse When I’m Away’

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s love story is one for the books, the Spider-Man ones, and the real ones. The two met on the sets of the MCU film, and much like the other adaptations of the red and blue suit superhero’s story, the lead stars fell in love. Only this time, it may last. Appearing on Modern Love, Zendaya and Robert Pattinson spoke about their latest film, The Drama, with the actress sharing her idea of knowing how Tom Holland was the one.

Zendaya reveals how her thought process regarding Tom Holland came to be

Sharing how she found ‘her person’ with boyfriend, fiancé, and now probably husband as well, the actress said, “There’s a certain feeling that I was able to experience when I knew that this is my person because I never feel nervous around them. I feel really peaceful, and I feel really calm, and I feel like ‘Oh, I actually feel more nervous when I’m away from you than when I’m with you’. And that was when I was like ‘Oh, that’s a good sign!’”

Her co-star on the film, actor Robert Pattinson, shared his perspective of being with someone, adding, “I think if you’re expecting chaos and surprises, you’ll probably be happier in the long run. “I think you kind of suffocate a relationship if you’re saying, I need to know everything about your past. The past has nothing to do with you.”

The 29-year-old, on the other hand, thinks that, thankfully, because she got to grow up with the person she fell in love with, it’s more important for Zendaya to know someone, “But in life, naturally, we’re going to grow, and we’re going to change no matter what. So it’s good to know someone, at least at the core, so that as they grow and as they change, you can be a part of that in some way. It’s like, you know where we’re coming from.”

The Drama releases theatrically this Friday, April 3, 2026.

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