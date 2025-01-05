Zendaya Reveals The Dangerous Mistake She Made While Filming Dune: Part Two In The Desert

Zendaya recently shared how filming Dune: Part Two in the desert posed unexpected challenges, including a mistake that led to heatstroke. The actress, known for her role as Chani, revealed the struggles of wearing the iconic Fremen stillsuit and navigating Jordan’s extreme conditions.

Filming Dune: Part Two required Zendaya to adapt to harsh desert environments, often enduring extreme heat while wearing the Fremen stillsuit. The actress told W Magazine that the suits were difficult to manage when nature called.

“It was very hot, and I remember thinking, ‘Oh, man, the bathrooms are so far away,’ because we had to hike to the locations,” she said. “If you have to pee, you need at least 10 minutes to get out of the costumes. I was like, ‘Damn, I don’t want to drink too much water.’”

Her decision to limit water intake had serious consequences. Zendaya shared that one day, she didn’t drink enough and she had a heatstroke. She said she remembers calling her mom on the bathroom floor, saying that she felt terrible.

She added that her mom asked if she drank water that day and Zendaya said no. The actress admitted she thought she was being smart but learned the hard way that hydration was essential.

Director Denis Villeneuve also commented on the taxing environment. He stated that certain settings, particularly the heat, are exhausting and cause you to get tired very quickly. He also stated that the wind is quite powerful and that the heat can at times make their brains turn to soup.

Advertisement

Zendaya, however, found some relief in her physical preparation. She had just wrapped filming the tennis drama Challengers before starting Dune: Part Two, which helped her stay in shape.

“I got some good calf definition going, firing off the glutes,” she said. “I was already kind of in somewhat of a shape. So it helped out with that.”

Zendaya's experience is similar to those of other actors who play challenging sci-fi roles. Doug Jones, well known for his role in The Shape of Water, recently discussed the difficulties of wearing complicated costumes for long periods of time. Jones stated that you must take care of your bowels before pulling that suit because he will be in it for at least 16-17 hours a day.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez And Ralph Fiennes Reunite At Palm Springs Film Festival: 'She's A Beautiful Actor'