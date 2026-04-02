Zendaya Reveals WHY She Won’t Confirm or Deny Tom Holland Wedding Rumors: ‘Level of Parasocial Investment…’

Zendaya is addressing her and Tom Holland’s decision to keep their private lives just that, even as rumors of the two having gotten married secretly have been floating on the internet for a while now. In an episode of Modern Love, the 29-year-old shared how the world continues to be curious about the status of her relationship with her beau, and whether they’ve now entered the husband and wife stage, she finds it necessary to keep some parts of her life private.

Zendaya reveals why she has been tight-lipped about her possible marriage to Tom Holland

The Spider-Man co-stars met and fell in love while working on the set of the film, which has led many to believe that they are liable to share all details of their lives online. However, Zendaya is not letting that happen on her watch. She said, “Well, I just feel like, for me, there is a level of a parasocial investment in my personal relationship, which I understand, and I am aware that I’m a public person, and so is he, and I’m also aware that we’ve grown up in front of people, and we’ve done movies where we fall in love with each other. I really do understand that, and I don’t want to dismiss that like ‘stay out of my business’ but in a lot of ways, I also am a very private person, and I try my best to be able to have things for myself and for him as well.”

The couple has tried, time and again, to keep their dating phase out of the public eye, which she addressed further, “We do our best in general to not hide ourselves from the world, but just to, I think, preserve things for ourselves so that we can maintain that joy just within ourselves and our loved ones and our family,” she continued. “So that’s kind of like my broad way of just saying, I hear it, but I also like my own little boundaries of what I like to bring up and talk about, but then also what I’m also willing to share.”

Meanwhile, Tom Holland and Zendaya are said to have gotten engaged back in December 2025, post which she debuted her ring at awards appearances.

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