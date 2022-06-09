Zendaya reveals why she won't leave her acting career to be a pop star; Find out

While Zendaya has provided fans with nuggets of musical gold throughout the years, the Emmy-winning actress has said that she will not be abandoning her acting profession for the musical stage anytime soon.

When she spoke with Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Andrew Garfield for Variety's Actors on Actors conversation, the 25-year-old said that her music career has taken a second seat to her acting endeavours. For those unversed, Zendaya has released a self-titled first studio album in 2013, has been on seven albums, six of which are soundtracks for TV and film projects, and has appeared on several singles with various artists. Her most recent releases have been songs for her successful HBO series, Euphoria, which have fueled fans' desire for more of her music.

"I was talking to Sam [Levinson] about this earlier. I was like, 'I don’t know if I could ever be a pop star,'" the actress recalled while discussing how much actors project onto the public eye, as per PEOPLE. "It's because as an actor, there's a level of anonymity that I get to have, which I really like, and I get to sort my stuff, whatever that is, through a character, and nobody needs to know about it." She then added that "in other forms and other mediums, it’s all you all the time. I like the idea that somebody else, meaning Rue, gets to take on that stuff." "Boundaries. Learning what’s for me," Zendaya concluded.

Meanwhile, Zendaya previously addressed her music career with the release of her collaboration with Labrinth for the song I'm Tired, which was included in the season finale of Euphoria. “I stepped away from music quite a while ago, for a number of reasons, but I still really love it, so the kindness and support I’ve received the past few days just for a little tiny toe dip back into some music means the absolute world to me..thanks," she tweeted at the time.

