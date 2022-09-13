Zendaya rocks a stunning red gown for Emmys 2022 after party following her Lead Actress win

Zendaya made history at Emmys 2022 with her Lead Actress win for her performance in Euphoria. The 26-year-old became the youngest two-time Emmy winner ever. After making a stunning red carpet appearance for the awards ceremony, Zendaya later slipped into an even better look for the after-party celebration following her major win at the Emmys.

The actress wore a red Valentino dress with a plunging neckline while attending HBO’s Emmys After Party on Monday night, September 12, held at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood, California. Zendaya was seen posing along with her Emmys trophy as she arrived for the bash. The actress expressed her excitement about winning the Lead Actress honour alongside fellow "incredible" nominees in an emotional speech.