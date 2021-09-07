Zendaya says Dune co star Timothée Chalamet is 'talented', 'wonderful' & a 'good friend to have'

Zendaya has recently opened up about her friendship with Dune co-actor Timothée Chalamet who, according to her, is ‘wonderful’, ‘talented’, and a ‘good friend to have.’ Speaking to British Vogue, via ET Canada, the Spider Man: No Way Home star has revealed that Chalamet and she are really good friends.

Opening up on her friendship with her co-star, Zendaya has noted that Chalamet is a ‘wonderful person’ and a ‘talented actor.’ Stating that he is a ‘good friend to have,’ the actress said, “Especially in this industry, it’s nice to have other people who are going through it too and that you can talk to.” The actress has also revealed that she wanted to star in this sci-fi movie even before the producers were on with casting people.

Zendaya stated that she was interested to cast in this movie, and made it a point to grab any casting opportunity on the film. “Before they were even looking at people, I heard about it,” Zendaya said. “And I was like, ‘I really want to get in my room.’ They weren’t looking in my direction. And I was like, ‘Hey, I’m here!’” she added.

Revealing her interest in filmmaking, the actor has revealed that she has been ‘learning every day’ on how to become a filmmaker. “If I ever do become a film-maker, I know that the leads of my films will always be black women,” Zendaya said. Jokingly, the Dune star noted that she needs to ‘hurry’ up and ‘figure out’ how to become a director!

