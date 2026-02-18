Zendaya Says People ‘Make Mistakes’ About Her Relationship Red Flags, Reveals How Tom Holland Checks Out

Zendaya and Tom Holland have a long-time love story that was almost written for them. The Spider-Man: Homecoming co-stars have been dating for a long time. And during a recent chat for Interview Magazine with her The Drama co-star Robert Pattinson, the actress was quizzed about her red flags, and right as she was speaking, her boyfriend successfully revealed how he passed the test, without even saying a word.

Zendaya shares how Tom Holland overcomes a big relationship red flag for her

Talking about the distinction between a real red flag and some things that people can only learn after being with someone, she shared how it’s important to her how people treat their crew. Which actors are welcomed on set and said it’s telling of people about how they behave when the cameras are not rolling. At the same time, another very important litmus test for the 29-year-old is how people behave with and around animals, as the Euphoria star would surely get into a fight for her pet. She believes that dogs are a good judge of character.

Immediately after, it is noted that her dog barked on seeing Tom Holland, who had returned home, a fact the actress very easily sews into the conversation. And just like that, without even doing or saying anything, her fiancé is given the clean chit by her excited dog. Robert Pattinson further questions her if she decides someone is good or bad instinctively, within seconds of meeting them.

She agrees and disagrees equally, explaining it as, "People are layered and complex, and they make mistakes. There are cultural differences. But there are also things that are just kind of, 'Well, that’s rude. That’s mean.' And there’s also the opposite. You can know someone for a long time, and they can change, or you get to know them on a deeper level, and you’re like, 'Whoa. I didn’t see that side of you.'"

Meanwhile, the couple got engaged back in December 2024, making it public during a red carpet appearance in January 2025.

ALSO READ: Are Zendaya and Tom Holland expecting their first child amidst wedding rumors? Here's what we know