Zendaya says she 'felt like a parent' dropping off Tom Holland on set with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield

Zendaya and Tom Holland are too cute to handle! The No Way Home Co-stars are at it again. In a new interview with Marvel Entertainment, the couple opened up about working with the other two spidermen. During the interview, Zendaya revealed while giggling to herself that dropping Tom off on the first day with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, she felt like a parent.

The Euphoria star, in the interview, disclosed that her and Jacob Batalon's nerves were on the high while they were dropping off Tom Holland on the first day of work with the other spidermen. She shared, "It was so funny, that first day, I was like, nervous for you [Tom Holland]." She went on to add that Batalon and her felt like they were the parents dropping off their child at kindergarten, "Because I was like, we had to do like a rehearsal, and me and Jacob felt like your parents, like, dropping you off at Kindergarten for the first day."

The Dune actress recalled her worries from the day and said, "it's like, 'Ah, I hope the other kids like him,' you know? And like, 'I hope he doesn't come back crying.'" She also revealed that she had a stash of great Tom-Tobey-Andrew clicks, "I was taking pictures of you guys so that you could have it, and it was so cute."

Meanwhile Spiderman: No Way Home has broken another record by grossing a whopping USD 1 billion on the international box office. The movie is currently the sixth highest-grossing movie of all time.

