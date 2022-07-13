Zendaya shares a celebratory note on Euphoria's Emmy nods after making history as youngest producing nominee

The nominations for Emmy Awards 2022 were announced on Tuesday and it was a big evening for Euphoria Season 2 as the popular HBO series received several nods including three nominations for its lead star Zendaya. The show earned a total of 16 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series and acting noms for Sydney Sweeney among others.

As for Zendaya, the actress made history by becoming the youngest producing nominee ever as well as the youngest two-time lead acting nominee. The actress received three nods including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for Elliot's Song and also as an executive producer as the HBO drama was nominated in the Outstanding Drama Series.

Sharing a celebratory post following the announcement of the Emmy Awards, Zendaya wrote on Instagram, "Making this show with this cast and crew of the most incredibly talented people that I get the privilege of learning from everyday has been a highlight of my life. I’m so proud to work beside you and CONGRATULATIONS! I don’t have the words to express the love and gratitude I feel right now, all I can do is say thank you with all my heart!"

Check out Zendaya's post here:

The actress thanked everyone who is connected to the show and particularly lauded Euphoria's showrunner Sam Levinson saying, "this show is what it is because of your heart, and thank you." She further concluded her post by saying, "Lastly thank you to the @televisionacademy for this incredible acknowledgement. We out here Emmy nominated again y’all!!!"

