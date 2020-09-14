Zendaya shares her excitement to see Timothee Chalamet starrer Dune; Recalls filming process ‘it was so fun’

In an interview with Empire, Zendaya recently shared her excitement over watching her and Timothee Chalamet starrer Dune which is releasing in December. See what she said below.

Zendaya is looking forward to seeing Dune just as much as the fans are. In a new interview with Empire, the 23-year-old actress opened up about the reason why: because she only filmed for four days on the project.

“My part is very, very small in this movie and that’s why I’m so excited to see it, to see what everyone’s been up to,” she shared, before opening up about her character, Chani, a member of the Freman and the love interest to Timothee Chalamet‘s Paul Atreides.

Zendaya shared that “[Director Denis Villeneuve and I] had a little discussion about who Chani is and the strength she possesses. She’s a fighter, that’s what her people are.”

“I only really had a few days with her, so I kind of scratched the surface but it was so much fun figuring her out. What does she walk like, what does she talk like? This is her planet, so how does she navigate this world? It was so fun.” Dune is currently slated to be released on December 18.

Credits :Empire

