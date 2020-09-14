  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Zendaya shares her excitement to see Timothee Chalamet starrer Dune; Recalls filming process ‘it was so fun’

In an interview with Empire, Zendaya recently shared her excitement over watching her and Timothee Chalamet starrer Dune which is releasing in December. See what she said below.
308735 reads Mumbai Updated: September 14, 2020 02:56 pm
Zendaya shares her excitement to see Timothee Chalamet starrer Dune; Recalls filming process ‘it was so fun’Zendaya shares her excitement to see Timothee Chalamet starrer Dune; Recalls filming process ‘it was so fun’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Zendaya is looking forward to seeing Dune just as much as the fans are. In a new interview with Empire, the 23-year-old actress opened up about the reason why: because she only filmed for four days on the project.

 

“My part is very, very small in this movie and that’s why I’m so excited to see it, to see what everyone’s been up to,” she shared, before opening up about her character, Chani, a member of the Freman and the love interest to Timothee Chalamet‘s Paul Atreides.

 

Zendaya shared that “[Director Denis Villeneuve and I] had a little discussion about who Chani is and the strength she possesses. She’s a fighter, that’s what her people are.”

 

“I only really had a few days with her, so I kind of scratched the surface but it was so much fun figuring her out. What does she walk like, what does she talk like? This is her planet, so how does she navigate this world? It was so fun.” Dune is currently slated to be released on December 18.

 

ALSO READ: Dune Trailer: Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet steal the show in Warner Bros mega sci fi; Watch

Credits :Empire

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement