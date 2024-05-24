Zendaya Shares The One Thing That Helps Calm Down Her Anxiety

The Euphoria star, Zendaya, has been pretty vocal about her anxiety issues in the past. The superstar even acknowledged that ever since her mic mishap during the 2013 Ellen DeGeneres show. The superstar in her recent appearance on Vogue Australia revealed that there is one thing that helps her calm down her anxiety, which is doing makeup on herself.

Zendaya revealed that doing makeup helps her calm down her anxiety

Zendaya offered her fans quite a sneak peek into her life and preferences as she appeared on Vogue Australia’s ‘Either or Neither’ segment. During the segment, the Dune actress disclosed her preferences such as her preference for archival gowns over custom ones.

The renowned star also shared that she prefers fashion shows over her premieres as she “doesn't have pressure” when she goes to fashion shows, as it is somebody else's work that she gets to enjoy. Whereas things are revered on premieres where Zendaya accepted feelings of “a lot more like anxiety.”

During one such ‘Either or Neither’ question, Zendaya was asked whether she prefers getting her makeup done or doing her own makeup. The Euphoria star shared that she prefers to do her own makeup as she genuinely enjoys it. Further, the superstar remarked that doing her makeup also helps her to deal with her anxiety. “I actually really enjoy doing my own makeup. I don’t know. Sometimes when I get really anxious, it kind of helps me calm down a little bit,” she shared. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘I Was Thrust Into A Very Adult Position': Zendaya Recalls Being A Child Actor And How She Wishes 'I Went to School'

Zendaya shared that her anxiety emerged from the 2013 Ellen DeGeneres show

In her post, as retrieved via Teen Vogue , Zendaya shared that she suffered from anxiety whenever she had to sing live. Additionally, the actress commented that this anxiety roots back to her 2013 performance at the Ellen DeGeneres show, which was one of her first TV live shows. However, her mic pack stopped working during the show because of this she was not able to listen to anything in her earbuds. Tagging it as not her best performance, Zendaya revealed ever since then she had her issues with singing live.

"I used to struggle with anxiety pretty bad. It only happened when I sang live, not when I danced or did any other live performances, and it stemmed from a bad experience I had while singing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2013. It wasn't my best performance and I've never let myself live that down. I had mad anxiety ever since that,” Zendaya wrote.

The Euphoria star also shared how she managed to suppress her anxiety to a very large extent. She shared that she channeled her energy on other things such as acting and gained her confidence back before she got back on the stage to sing live. “I DID figure out how to bury my anxiety, though. I've tried focusing my energy on other things, like making movies. And I took my time and slowly built my confidence back up before I went back out on stage to sing live,” she added.

With her anxious past left behind her successful career, Zendaya now is surely equipped with her makeup brushes to deal with any sort of anxiety she may ever encounter. Her candid public remarks on her anxiety and her ways of dealing with it are surely commendable.

ALSO READ: 'Been Back For Maybe Five Years': Zendaya Talks About Returning To Met Gala After Five-Year Gap