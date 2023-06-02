Zendaya showers love on Tom Holland as she shares new PICS on his birthday

Zendaya has shared new photos of Tom Holland on his birthday.

Zendaya and Tom make one of the most popular and loved couples in Hollywood. Fans often gush over their chemistry not only in films but in real life as well. Although the pair gets spotted together by the paparazzi every now and then, they like to keep their personal lives away from the limelight as much as possible. Speaking of which, Tom and Zendaya also do not believe in crowding their social media spaces with online PDAs and too-many loved-up pictures and videos.

However, today seems like a fair exception as Tom Holland is celebrating his 27th birthday today June 1st. As such, his ladylove took to her Instagram space and showered love on him with a couple of pictures.

Zendaya celebrates Tom Holland’s birthday with cute photos

A few hours back, Zendaya took to her Instagram stories and shared a couple of snapshots of Holland from their beach getaway. In the first picture shared by the Euphoria actress, we see Holland just below the water surface with his hands sticking out and him making a heart sign. Zendaya added a red heart emoji in the middle of his hand sign. In the second picture, we see the Spider-Man actor standing on the rocks with the ocean behind him. He smiled warmly as the camera clicked him.

It is however unclear where the couple is vacationing at the moment.

Tom Holland and Zendaya’s relationship

Zendaya and Tom Holland who have starred together in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home often make headlines because of the rumours about them getting married.

The young couple has been romantically linked since starring together in Spider-Man: Homecoming, back in 2017, yet, it wasn't until July 2021 that the power couple gave us a PDA-filled confirmation. Interestingly, the paparazzi also photographed Tom hanging out with Zendaya and her mom in LA, last year. According to a US Weekly report earlier, an insider revealed that the pair seem "serious and permanent.” They added, "They're both in settling-down mode and are absolutely planning for a real future together."

