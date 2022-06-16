Zendaya shuts down pregnancy rumour after trending on Twitter over TikTok prank

Zendaya sets the record straight. On Wednesday, Zendaya took to Instagram and posted a story to clarify a rumour about her pregnancy. A recent TikTok trend reeled in the Euphoria star and things turned serious as the prank travelled to other social media sites and fanned the flames on a rumour about Zendaya being pregnant with her boyfriend Tom Holland's baby.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home actress wrote in her story, via Page Six, "See now, this is why I stay off Twitter," after her name started trending on Twitter as the chaos set in. She added, "Just making stuff up for no reason…weekly." For those unfamiliar, the TikTok clip that started it all was a fan-made edit which featured a fake ultrasound picture that was made to look like it was posted by Zendaya on her Instagram. In the clip, the edited ultrasound cuts to a video of momager Kris Jenner jamming to Lady Marmalade.

Something close to the Rick-rolled trend, this TikTok fad is being called getting "Krissed" in which the viewer is lured into believing a fake story. The prank turned serious when the news hit Twitter and Zendaya's fans were clueless about the trend going on the other app. This caused huge confusion as many started questioning if the actress was truly pregnant.

As for the real couple, things have been going good for them. Recently, on Tom's birthday, Zendaya posted a black and white snap of the two smiling together as a tribute to the popular actor. She went on to pen, "Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3."

