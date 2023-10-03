Zendaya stuns in jaw-dropping floor-length white dress leaving fans awe-struck

Zendaya, 27, made a stunning entrance at the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week. She turned heads in a jaw-dropping gown designed by Nicolas Ghesquière, who is part of the fashion house. Check out her look.

Zendaya stuns in floor-length white dress

For her front-row appearance at the presentation, Zendaya wore a floor-length white dress. What made it extraordinary was the double zipper that ran down the front, going from the top all the way down. However, she added her own dramatic twist by wearing the zipper down to nearly her belly button and up to her thighs. The dress also had oversized zipper pulls, in line with Louis Vuitton's latest designs. It featured a bold gold zipper and an oversized buckle detail on the strap, complete with a short train. Zendaya, who became an ambassador for Louis Vuitton earlier in the year, completed her look with white heels and Bulgari jewelry.

The star-studded event also saw the likes of Jaden Smith, Paul Bettany, Jennifer Connelly, Gemma Chan, Cate Blanchett, and Pharrell Williams, who serves as the creative director of menswear for Louis Vuitton. The front row was graced by Hollywood's biggest names, including Beyoncé, JAY Z, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Kim Kardashian, Jared Leto, and of course, Zendaya. Fans couldn't contain their excitement, they kept commenting about how gorgeous Zendaya looked. One wrote, "Slaying is basically her job," while another commented after the latest LV runway saying, "This dress is literally better than anything shown on the LV SS24 runway today," while a third one chimed in, "Always on the best dressed list. Killed this look! (clapping, fire, and heart emoji)."

Zendaya and Beyoncé made headlines with warm hug

In fact, back in June, Zendaya and Beyoncé had a glamorous moment together at the show that went viral on social media. The two stars shared a warm hug and a greeting before the show started, delighting fans. They both made striking fashion statements. Beyoncé, fresh from her Renaissance World Tour, donned a flashy gold Louis Vuitton suit, complete with a black and gold chainlink-handle Louis Vuitton bag and oversized sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Zendaya, who had just released the trailer for her upcoming film Challengers, arrived in a jeweled unbuttoned shirt and wide-leg pants. The outfit was adorned with intricate jewel patterns across her body and paired with a simple black Louis Vuitton bag and delicate jewelry. Their presence added extra glamour to the star-studded event, making it a memorable moment in the world of fashion.

