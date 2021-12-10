Zendaya takes a dig at Tom Holland for spoiling the infamous death of Iron Man for her

Zendaya slammed Tom Holland for earlier disclosing Iron Man's iconic death in Avengers: Endgame in a new interview promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home. The MCU's Spider-Man hero has become known among fans for leaking critical information about the franchise's next movies. Endgame's plot, in particular, was considered to be very emotional for series fans, with it serving as the climactic end of the overall story for many years.

Endgame, which was released in April of 2019, saw the titular Avengers strive to recuperate from the tragic events of the previous film, Infinity War, in which Thanos, the Titan, wiped out half of the Earth's population. This ultimately culminated in an epic final battle between almost the entire cast of Marvel heroes and Thanos himself, a fight that tragically claimed the life of one of the founding MCU heroes, Iron Man.

Amongst the star-studded cast was Robert Downey, Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo, and Brie Larson, amongst a plethora of others from other Marvel films. Zendaya, Holland, and co-star Jacob Batalon were questioned about any movie sequences that had previously been spoiled, in an interview with Tara Hitchcock. As per Screenrant, in response, Zendaya mentioned the disappointing spoiler revealed by Holland within Endgame's release window, with Holland humorously questioning who would have ruined it for her.

Interestingly, Zendaya's remark regarding Tom Holland's many MCU leaks has simply served to remind audiences of Marvel's precaution in allowing him to promote their projects. Furthermore, with a whole new Spider-Man picture due to enter theatres, it is only a matter of time until he reveals a plot detail from the new film.