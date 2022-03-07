Zendaya thanks fans for supporting her new music on Euphoria: It means the absolute world to me

Following the season finale of the HBO blockbuster series Euphoria, fans were ecstatic to hear two new songs from their queen Zendaya who had taken a long hiatus from her singing career after releasing her first and last album in September of 2013. The album was a self-titled full-length piece that even had a co-written and co-produced track Love You Forever by the pop sensation Nick Jonas.

On March 5, Zendaya took to Twitter and thanked her fans for all their support on her new releases I’m Tired and Elliot's Song used in Euphoria. She portrayed the recurring role of the puzzled teenager Rue in the series, who loses her father to cancer and subsequently loses herself to addiction. The Spider-Man: No Way Home actress expressed her gratitude as she wrote, "I stepped away from music quite a while ago, for a number of reasons, but I still really love it, so the kindness and support I’ve received the past few days just for a little tiny toe dip back into some music means the absolute world to me..thanks<3," via Just Jared Jr.

Meanwhile, her first title song Replay is still a hit with the fans. Zendaya had joined forces with Disney’s Hollywood Records to release her first album. She then reportedly began working on her second album, however, it was never released. For the unversed, Zendaya started her career in showbiz as a backup dancer and a model but worked her way up to her breakthrough role on Disney Channel's Shake It Up as Rocky Blue where she first sang for the series alongside singer and actress Bella Thorne.

