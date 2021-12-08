Zendaya is 'Third Wheeling' Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon's iconic bromance like a pro; See pic

It looks like the cast members of Spider-Man: No Way Home are having a busy week amid promotions. Recently, Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon were witnessed attending several promotional events and interviews in London. After wrapping the same up, Holland and Zendaya shared two pictures from their stories but there's a catch!

Taking to their individual social media accounts, Holland and Zendaya shared snaps as the events concluded. While Tom posted a photo penning, "And that's a wrap in London," it featured him on top of Batalon, resting after the shoot and Zendaya on one side, posing for a sudden selfie! Zendaya took to her stories to post a photo from her perspective and captioned it as, "Third wheeling it," while tagging Holland and Batalon.

The photo shows Holland and Batalon's epic bromance as they rest on each other after wrapping up with London promotions, and the two are all cuddled up, while Zendaya is resting on the floor! The three of them attended several interviews during their London promotions and made stunning appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home photocall session in London, England.

In other news, as the upcoming MCU movie is slated to release on December 16 in India, and December 17 worldwide, the cast members have taken to attending several promotional events to address the different aspects of the movie. The supervillains in the movie also received their individual character posters recently namely Doctor Ock, Green Goblin and Electro who have been brought back from the previous Spider-Man films.

ALSO READ: Tom Holland REVEALS opening scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home; Find out