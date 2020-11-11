Zendaya & Timothee Chalamet chat about finding hope in 2020; Former says young people will change the world
Zendaya recently opened up about how 2020 is going for her in a story with Elle magazine. The 24-year-old actress was interviewed by Timothee Chalamet, who she starred with, in the upcoming Dune. Together, they chatted about finding a “normal” in 2020, her history-making Emmy win and more. When asked about what brings her hope these days, she said: “I find hope in my peers, the people who are out there on the streets doing the work—people I admire and I go to for advice and information on what’s happening, so that I can make sure I’m using my platform in the most strategic way I can to help. There is so much hope in young people, and when I say young people, I do mean myself—people my own age—but I also mean younger.”
She continued: “These really young kids are so smart and have such a clear understanding and plan for how they want this world to change. Even my little nieces! They are so aware, and I mean, I can take credit for some of that, because I’ve been schooling them. But they also have their own point of view. We have discussions about [the world]. They know what’s up, and they want to be part of that change.”
On her historic Emmy win: “I was nervous about the possibility of having to get up and speak. So, I was like, ‘Okay, let me just write down a few little bullet points.’ Usually, I would just go up there and say what’s in my heart, but everybody was like, ‘No, I think you should definitely write something down.’ So, the day of, I just wrote a little thing down to have just in case. And that was very helpful. I was very nervous, but I’m glad my family was there. Everybody was there and screaming, as my family does! We are a very loud family, and I was worried that they were going to be screaming for too long.”
On a new normal: “I think that things are going to stay different for quite a long time. We’re probably going to have a new normal to keep people safe and healthy, which I’m totally down for. I mean, I love travelling. I don’t feel super-safe travelling all over the place quite yet, but I can’t wait to get back to it. I love being able to visit different places. I think that’s one of the beautiful parts of our job. Anytime I go on either a press tour or travel for work, which is really the main reason why I travel, I try to find as many museums and educational tours as I can…Luckily, I’ve been able to work, so I’m grateful for that, being able to work safely. I do miss being able to actually go to the movies. But you know what? All of that can wait.”
