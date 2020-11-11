Zendaya & Timothee Chalamet chat about finding hope in 2020; Former says young people will change the world

Zendaya recently chatted with Timothee Chalamet and opened up about finding hope in 2020 despite the pandemic. The actress also spoke about her historic Emmy win.

Zendaya recently opened up about how 2020 is going for her in a story with Elle magazine. The 24-year-old actress was interviewed by Timothee Chalamet, who she starred with, in the upcoming Dune. Together, they chatted about finding a “normal” in 2020, her history-making Emmy win and more. When asked about what brings her hope these days, she said: “I find hope in my peers, the people who are out there on the streets doing the work—people I admire and I go to for advice and information on what’s happening, so that I can make sure I’m using my platform in the most strategic way I can to help. There is so much hope in young people, and when I say young people, I do mean myself—people my own age—but I also mean younger.”

She continued: “These really young kids are so smart and have such a clear understanding and plan for how they want this world to change. Even my little nieces! They are so aware, and I mean, I can take credit for some of that, because I’ve been schooling them. But they also have their own point of view. We have discussions about [the world]. They know what’s up, and they want to be part of that change.”

On her historic Emmy win: “I was nervous about the possibility of having to get up and speak. So, I was like, ‘Okay, let me just write down a few little bullet points.’ Usually, I would just go up there and say what’s in my heart, but everybody was like, ‘No, I think you should definitely write something down.’ So, the day of, I just wrote a little thing down to have just in case. And that was very helpful. I was very nervous, but I’m glad my family was there. Everybody was there and screaming, as my family does! We are a very loud family, and I was worried that they were going to be screaming for too long.”

On a new normal: “I think that things are going to stay different for quite a long time. We’re probably going to have a new normal to keep people safe and healthy, which I’m totally down for. I mean, I love travelling. I don’t feel super-safe travelling all over the place quite yet, but I can’t wait to get back to it. I love being able to visit different places. I think that’s one of the beautiful parts of our job. Anytime I go on either a press tour or travel for work, which is really the main reason why I travel, I try to find as many museums and educational tours as I can…Luckily, I’ve been able to work, so I’m grateful for that, being able to work safely. I do miss being able to actually go to the movies. But you know what? All of that can wait.”

