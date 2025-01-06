Zendaya And Tom Holland Are Officially Engaged! Insider Gives Glimpse Into 'Romantic And Intimate' Proposal
In a "romantic and intimate" setting, Tom Holland popped the question, and Zendaya said yes. The news was confirmed by a media outlet after the actress flaunted her ring at the Golden Globes.
Hollywood's beloved couple Zendaya and Tom Holland are officially engaged! TMZ confirmed that the Spider-Man: Homecoming actor popped the question to his long-time girlfriend and that the proposal was extremely romantic and intimate.
According to the outlet, Holland proposed "between Christmas and New Year's" in a "very intimate setting" when they were at the Euphoria actress's home in the United States. The Uncharted actor didn't make a huge show out of the engagement and kept the celebration intimate.
The outlet also claims that the couple is far from planning their wedding, which makes sense considering they got engaged just a few weeks ago. The news was confirmed less than 24 hours after Zendaya's appearance on the Golden Globes red carpet.
The Dune actress never misses a red carpet moment, but this time, her huge diamond ring became the highlight of her stunning orange ensemble, sparking engagement rumors. She was also captured showing off her ring to Amy Pascal at the award ceremony, further fueling the speculation.
Zendaya and Holland first met when they were kids on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming which was released in 2017. The couple went on to star in the trilogy franchise and is reportedly coming back for another installment in the future.