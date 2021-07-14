Zendaya weighs in on the controversy over Lola Bunny’s changed look in Space Jam: A New Legacy

Zendaya recently opened up and shared her thoughts on the controversy surrounding Lola Bunny’s changed look in her upcoming film Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Actress and former Disney star Zendaya recently weighed in on the current controversy over the redesign of Lola Bunny in the upcoming film--Space Jam: A New Legacy. For the unversed, several fans pointed out how Lola Bunny looks in the new film, as she looked a lot different in the original film which was made in 1996.

Talking to EW, film’s director Malcolm D. Lee also opened up on the change and said that he “had no idea that people would be that up in arms about a bunny not having boobs.” “Listen, I understand people don’t want things to change, but I think we needed some evolution with her, not by objectifying her but by making her strong and still feminine. And, yes, we had all these other women who were like, ‘Oh, you can’t be strong and have big boobs?!’ Sure you can, but we’re talking about a cartoon bunny not women!”, the director said.

“I didn’t know that was going to happen either!”, Zendaya added about the backlash to Lola’s first look. “I definitely know we love her, but I didn’t know it was going to be as much of a focus as it was. [Laughs]” However, she does “understand, because she’s a lovable character. She’s very important, so I get it,” Zendaya said. She further continued, “She’s special to a lot of people and their childhoods and they’ve been able to grow up with her, so I get that sense of protection.”

She continued: “I was like, listen, just as long as I did what the director and the producers and everybody wanted me to do, I’m just here to offer my services. [Laughs] No, but I felt really grateful just to have the opportunity.”

