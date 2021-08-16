Zendaya will be the lead in planned Dune sequel CONFIRMS director Denis Villeneuve

While Dune is yet to hit the screens, director Denis Villeneuve has now mentioned that the film's sequel will have Zendaya's character taking on the lead role as opposed to Timothee Chalamet whose character will be the main focus in the upcoming release. The director in his recent interview confirmed that he will work on a second part and even mentioned his excitement about working on it while also giving out some details.

Dune, which is based on Frank Herbert's novel will see Timothee Chalamet star in the role of Paul Atreides whereas Zendaya essays the role of Chani. According to filmmaker Villeneuve's recent interaction with the Italian magazine, Il Venerdì di Repubblica, the director spoke about Chani being the protagonist of the sequel's storyline.

While talking about the same, he said, "I can't wait to shoot the second part of Dune to get [Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya] back together. Knowing that in the next chapter Zendaya will be the protagonist of the story", via Screenrant.

Apart from Chalamet and Zendaya, Dune also stars some other big names including Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Rebecca Ferguson and Javier Bardem in key roles. After the delays caused by the pandemic, the film is now slated to release in theatres on September 3, 2021.

Zendaya also has another major release slated for this year which is the much-anticipated Marvel film, Spider-Man: No Way Home starring Tom Holland in lead. As per Marvel, the third part in the Spider-Man franchise is set to release in December this year.

