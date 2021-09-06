Zendaya's chic look to Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain's chemistry: 5 BEST moments from Venice Film Festival

The Venice Film Festival 2021 has been a star-studded affair as some of the hottest celebrities walked the red carpet looking their gorgeous best. The festival saw several big films premiering including the likes of Dune, Scenes from a Marriage, Spencer among others. As the lead cast of these films descended on the red carpet, it was a treat for the eyes as we saw some of the best red carpet looks.

Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet made heads turn as they graced the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival for the premiere of Dune. Zendaya looked chic in a nude coloured, thigh-high slit dress for the event. As for Chalamet, who has already become an icon when it comes to men's fashion, the 25-year-old actor turned up in a sparkly suit by designer Haider Ackermann and managed to leave his fans swooning over him.

Among other major highlights of the festival's red carpet were also Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac who showed off their onscreen chemistry from their HBO film Scenes From A Marriage as they took to the red carpet getting all cosy and were captured in a viral moment where Isaac lovingly sniffed his co-star's armpit. Take a look at pictures from the best red carpet moments at the festival below.

Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya's scorching looks

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac's palpable chemistry

Spencer star Kristen Stewart's Chanel romper look

Dakota Johnson's sheer gown look

Kate Hudson's racy red gown

These photos are proof that the Venice Film Festival 2021 has been a stunner with A-list celebrities giving some serious fashion goals.

