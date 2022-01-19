Zendaya's Euphoria co-star Hunter Schafer recalls her 'insane' visit to Spider-Man: No Way Home set

Euphoria's Hunter Schafer recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote the second season of the show. During an interaction on it, Schafer revealed that she visited her co-star Zendaya on her MCU film, Spider-Man: No Way Home and described her experience as "insane." Hunter also revealed how she didn't sign any NDA before her set visit.

Nothing can be more exciting than to visit the set of one of the biggest Marvel films and share her excitement over the same was actress Hunter Schafer as she revealed what she did after meeting up with Zendaya who essayed the role of MJ in the film. Talking about the same, Hunter revealed, "When they were filming the most recent Spider-Man, I went and visited Z at her place in Atlanta while they were filming. [I] got to go see the set and stuff in their little bunker that Ned and MJ stay in."

She admitted that she was allowed to visit the set of the film and added, "It was insane." Given how every Marvel film comes with its set of secrets, Spider-Man: No Way Home had even bigger secrets to hide and hence Jimmy Kimmel quizzed Schafer if she was asked to sign an NDA though the actress promptly quipped surprisingly not.

As for Euphoria, Hunter essays the role of Jules on the critically acclaimed show alongside Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Dominic Fike among others. Hunter recently sparked romance rumours with her Euphoria co-star Fike after the duo was spotted holding hands during their recent outing.

