Zero Day: 5 Series to Add to Your Watchlist if You Liked Netflix’s Political Thriller; From House of Cards to Homeland

Netflix dropped the newest political drama, Zero Day, which has got the audience hooked to the screens for its interesting storyline and brilliant performances. For the audiences who absolutely loved Robert De Niro’s show, you need to check out other series, including House of Cards, Homeland, and 24. Scroll down to read the complete list of political shows that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

House of Cards (Netflix)

Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright starrer House of Cards is one of the popular political dramas telling the tale of Frank Underwood, who, along with his wife, plans on seeking revenge from all those who betrayed him during the course of him rising to power. The show ran for six seasons, and is available to stream on Netflix.

24 (Prime Video)

The action-packed series 24 is one to add to your watchlist if you are a fan of political drama with a twist of mystery and thriller. 24 is a story of Jack Bauer, an agent who, along with his team, tries to foil the terrorist attack that could kill hundreds of innocent people. The show ran for nine seasons, with Kiefer Sutherland playing the lead role. The series is available to watch on Prime Video.

Homeland (Disney+)

Claire Danes and Damian Lewis starrer Homeland is a story about the CIA officials setting out on a mission to search for an American prisoner, who might have secretly joined Al Queda. The show comprises 8 seasons and is an adaptation of Prisoners of War. Apart from Danes and Lewis, the show also stars Morena Baccarin and Mandy Patinkin, among others. The political drama can be streamed on Disney+.

Designated Survivor (Netflix)

Following his brilliant performance in 24, Kiefer Sutherland returned for yet another political drama in 2016. Designated Survivor revolves around Tom Kirkman, who gets appointed as the President of the United States after the former President in power gets killed in a mysterious attack. The show ran for 3 seasons and is available to stream on Netflix.

The Americans (Disney+)

The Americans is set in the time of the Cold War in the 1980. The show stars Holly Taylor and Matthew Rhys, who pose as an American couple residing in Washington DC. While everything seems to be normal, the duo is secretly spying on the American government to dig out the secrets.

All six seasons of The Americans are available to stream on Disney+.