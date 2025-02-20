Zero Day Ending Explained: What Choice Did George Mullen Make After Learning About Alex’s Involvement in the Attack?

Netflix’s new political series, Zero Day, has hooked audiences with its intriguing storyline and Robert De Niro’s brilliant performance. The story revolves around U.S. President George Mullen, who, while mourning the death of his son, is also faced with making a tough choice in the final episode of the series.

As for the plot, the president's son is found dead due to a drug overdose. While Mullen struggles with his loss, his daughter, Alex, holds him responsible for Nick’s death, claiming that he could have been saved if Mullen had paid more attention.

Meanwhile, Mullen is hit with a shocking revelation—his daughter was involved in the cyberattack. As De Niro’s character investigates the attacks, he discovers that Alex collaborated with her billionaire fiancé, Robert Lynden, and tech mogul Monica Kidder to orchestrate the bloodshed.

Now, the president is left with two choices: either protect the country, as Angela Bassett’s character, Mitchell, advises him to do, or reveal the truth about his daughter to the American public.

Speaking about the show’s ending, creator Eric Newman revealed: “The truth is hard to come by, and it’s a very lonely place to be for an individual—to say, ‘I’m going to speak the truth’ when so many don’t want to. And you might not be rewarded for it. In fact, you might be punished for it, but it’s still important. It still really matters.”

Moreover, Lizzy Caplan and Matthew Modine, who play Alex and Speaker Dreyer in the series, were aware from the beginning that they were the culprits. In a conversation with Netflix’s Tudum, the showrunner added: “I think I told them both in the casting process, ‘And by the way, you’re the bad guy, but no one will know that until the end.’”

All episodes of Zero Day are now available to stream on Netflix.