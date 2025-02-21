Zero Day Fan Review: Robert De Niro and Angela Bassett's Netflix Thriller Gets Mixed Reactions, Called ‘On the Nose'

Netflix's new thriller, Zero Day, boasts an A-list cast headed by Robert De Niro and receives mixed reactions from fans as it is seemingly unable to provide a gripping narrative, according to some. Meanwhile, some binge-watchers have remained locked in.

The series stars Robert De Niro as Former President George Mullen, Lizzy Caplan as Congresswoman Alexandra Mullen, Jesse Plemons as Roger Carlson, Joan Allen as Sheila Mullen, Connie Britton as Valerie Whitesell, Bill Camp as Director Lasch, Dan Stevens as Evan Green, and Angela Bassett as President Evelyn Mitchell.

De Niro, in his TV debut at 81, plays ex-president George Mullen, recalled to probe a cyberattack across the country that caused widespread casualties. Though some fans have praised the six-episode limited series, which is directed by Lesli Linka Glatter (Love & Death), few others criticize its slow pace, illogical politics, and uninspired script.

One user on X left their review of the first three episodes, writing, "Done with the first 3 episodes. Packed with big names only—all around the place. The whole thing is more on the slow burn side, but that's not a problem. The story isn't anything mind-blowing new, but a good crime—political thriller is always a good thing."

A fan on X wrote, "Done with Zero Day! pretty good, solid show—lots of mind-boggling stuff, lol (even when it felt dragging at first, but that’s just me). Robert de Niro, Angela Bassett, & Connie Britton *chefs kiss* so gooood."

Advertisement

However, others were quick to point out the similarities of the plot with present-day events. An X user commented, "I loved it; it was a perfect portrayal of current-day events: YouTube influencers rallying up the extremist groups, big tech company owners teaming up with presidential candidates to take over the country. Good thing they fail."

Another user added, "ZERO DAY was a badly written, badly structured political thriller. Disjointed and rushed. It tried too hard to emulate "The Manchurian Candidate." The cast ensemble were like walking caricatures. On the nose, preachy and patronizing... #ZeroDay kept shooting itself in the foot."

While the mass is divided on opinions about the plot and the "bonkers" cast, all six episodes of Robert De Niro's Zero Day are now available on Netflix for streaming.