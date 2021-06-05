Zindagi Gulzar Hai star Fawad Khan to make his MCU debut in Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel?

According to IMDB, Fawad Khan has bagged a role in Ms. Marvel which stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel.

In some exciting news, , who dazzled the world of Bollywood with his impressive performances in movies like Khoobsurat, Kapoor & Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, is reportedly cast in Marvel's upcoming Disney+ series Ms. Marvel. According to Ms. Marvel's IMDB page, the Zindagi Gulzar Hai star's name has been added to the cast while he'll apparently be playing a character named Hasan.

Moreover, BBC's Haroon Rashid tweeted, "Wow! Fawad Khan set to appear in Ms Marvel - the Disney+ series about Marvel's first titular Muslim character. He's listed on the show's official IMDB page. Farhan Akhtar, Nimra Bucha and Samina Ahmad are reportedly part of the cast too. Marvel yet to comment. Amazing if true!" While there hasn't been an official confirmation on the same, fans have been showing their excitement for Fawad's potential MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) debut on Twitter. Amongst the confirmed cast members is Iman Vellani, who plays the titular role of Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel.

Ms. Marvel is shaping up to be a must-watch, thanks to the diverse cast!

Meanwhile, Ms. Marvel, which is a six-part miniseries wrapped filming in mid-May as it was shot in Atlanta, Georgia, New Jersey, New York, and Thailand. Ms. Marvel's creator Bisha K. Ali serves as the head writer of the highly-awaited series with Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Meera Menon picked as directors. Also starring Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Matt Lintz, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Laurel Marsden, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, Alyy Khan and Alysia Reiner, Ms. Marvel is based on Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, a 16-year-old Muslim Pakistani-American from Jersey City, who writes Captain Marvel fanfiction and gains shape-shifting powers.

