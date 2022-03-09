Zoë Kravitz clarifies comments about being too 'urban' for Dark Knight Rises audition: Let’s all calm down

Zoe Kravitz went to Instagram Stories to explain statements she made during a recent interview about being told she was too "urban" to audition for "The Dark Knight Rises." Prior to being hired as Catwoman in Matt Reeves' "The Batman," Kravitz recounted facing casting prejudice while auditioning for a tiny role in Christopher Nolan's 2012 picture, eventually losing the job due to the colour of her skin.

However, now, the actress is resorting to social media to put the record straight. "I was NOT told I was too urban to play catwoman in the dark knight," Zoë, 33, wrote in a March 8 Instagram Story. "It would have made NO sense for me to even be considered for that role at that time. She further clarified, "I wanted to AUDITION for a small part in the film and was told (I do not know who said this, but this is how it was worded to me) that they were not going ‘urban' on the part. This is something I heard a lot 20 years ago—it was a very different time."

Check out her full statement here:

Meanwhile, Kravitz has been receiving accolades for her portrayal of the renowned cat-burglar in The Batman, which has previously been played by Michelle Pfeiffer, Halle Berry, Eartha Kitt, Julie Newmar, and Anne Hathaway. Over the weekend, the picture debuted at No. 1 at the American box office, as per PEOPLE.

Interestingly, Kravitz also told The Observer during the interview that "at one point, all the scripts that were being sent were about the first Black woman to make a muffin or something. Even though those stories are important to tell, I also want to open things up for myself as an artist." The Batman is in theaters now.

