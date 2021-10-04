Zoë Kravitz opens up how she landed the role of Catwoman in Robert Pattinson’s Batman

Actress Zoë Kravitz has recently revealed how she landed the role of Catwoman in the highly-anticipated version of Batman starring Robert Pattinson. The actress, 32, has opened up on not trying to be "agreeable" or "likeable" to get the role. Speaking to Another, via ET Canada, Kravitz recalled her experience meeting director Matt Reeves.

"I didn't want to read the script and say, 'I love it. I love everything about it.' It was important to give him [Matt Reeves] an idea of what it’s really like to work with me." she told Another, via ET Canada. The Divergent star added that she wanted to be free enough to ask the questions she wanted to ask and discuss whatever she wanted to know about her role. Kravitz recalled that she wanted to show Reeves the way she understands the character. "I believe that’s why it happened and I got the role," Kravitz explained.

Gushing over director Matt Reeves, the Fantastic Beasts actress further added that the two of them had "good conversations" about the movie and her role. Reeves welcomed her ideas about the character and acknowledged her thoughts, she told Another, via ET Canada. "Matt’s a fantastic director, and he’s really into talking about the character. We had some really good conversations. I had some thoughts about the character once I’d read the script too and they were welcomed," Kravitz said.

Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz's Batman is set to release in March 2022, but a definite date hasn't been officially revealed as yet.

