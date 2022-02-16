Zoë Kravitz on playing Selina Kyle in The Batman: I was really excited to explore her backstory

Zoe Kravitz confesses that she was delighted to portray Selina Kyle in The Batman and learn more about her past rather than jumping immediately into Catwoman. Kravitz is the sixth actress to play Catwoman on film, following Lee Meriwether in the Adam West-led Batman picture, Michelle Pfeiffer in 1992's Batman Returns, Halle Berry in a standalone feature for the character, and Anne Hathaway in 2012's The Dark Knight Rises.

The Batman is a remake of the character's film series that switches the focus to Bruce Wayne's second year of combating crime as he explores a complicated network of corruption in Gotham City with links to his family and seeks for The Riddler, a cryptic serial murderer. Zo Kravitz discussed her role in The Batman during a recent Q&A for the film, as per Screenrant. The actress expressed excitement at the prospect of playing Selina Kyle and developing the character before she becomes the legendary antiheroine Catwoman.

Kravitz said as per Screenrant, "I mean, the character is so well developed in the script, and I was really excited to explore her backstory and where she comes from, and the process that she goes through in terms of becoming closer to what will be Catwoman. But it was really lovely to be able to play Selina and not have to jump straight to Catwoman."

Kravitz's delight at finally getting to play Selina Kyle in The Batman speaks to the lack of character development that many previous depictions of Kyle have brought to the screen. The Batman's marketing and conversations with Matt Reeves and the actors have pointed to improved character development for all of its characters rather than focusing on their masked alter egos, positioning it as one of the more ambitious and broad adaptations of the DC Comics hero. The wait for The Batman is almost over, as the film will be released in theatres on March 4th.

ALSO READ:The Batman star Zoe Kravitz opens up about why she deleted all her Instagram posts after the 2021 Met Gala