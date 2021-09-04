​​Zoë Kravitz seemingly claps back at people dissing her & Channing Tatum’s rumoured romance; SEE post

​​Zoë Kravitz, who has been making headlines for her rumoured new romance with Channing Tatum, recently clapped back against dismissive comments online. The Big Little Lies alum took to Instagram yesterday and posted something which was seemingly targeted against people making digs at her rumoured new romance. If you didn’t know, ​​Zoë and Channing have been spotted enjoying a PDA-filled summer together.

Zoe posted a quote that read: “Don’t forget to pretend to have your s**t together for strangers on the internet today x.” To explain further, she added the caption: “why are we like this tho.”

Her Instagram followers read the statement to mean that she’s been feeling pressure to keep up a joyful appearance at all times. Fellow star Juliette Lewis could relate, writing in a comment, Writing, “love you,” and adding, “it me.” Actress Zoe Saldana also left some emojis in support.

According to reports, Tatum and Kravitz became close after working together on the latter's upcoming directorial, Pussy Island. After being spotted on a bike ride in New York where Kravitz had wrapped her hands around Tatum, the two were recently also seen taking a stroll in Central Park as reported by Page Six.

Kravitz who was previously married to Karl Glusman, recently got officially divorced. As confirmed by People, a New York judge signed off on their divorce on Monday. Kravitz and Glusman tied the knot in June 2019 and filed for divorce after almost two years of marriage. Kravitz filed for divorce earlier this year. As for Tatum, the actor separated from Jenna Dewan in 2018 after nearly nine years of marriage. The ex-couple also shares an eight-year-old Everly daughter together.

