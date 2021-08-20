Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum fuel dating rumours AGAIN after reportedly going on a cosy bike ride in NYC

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum have sparked fresh dating rumours after the duo were reportedly spotted enjoying a bike ride in NYC. According to Page Six, the two went on a joint bike ride and Kravitz was even seen holding Tatum closely while their outing. The duo has reportedly gotten close after working together on Kravitz's film Pussy Island.

After hitting the headlines in January this year about an alleged romance, Kravitz and Tatum once again seemed to have set the rumour mills ringing with their NYC outing. As reported by Page Six, the duo was photographed going for a stroll together Wednesday in the East Village and reportedly had a good time together as they shared laughs during their conversations.

Kravitz who split from her husband, Karl Glusman earlier this year. As for Tatum, the actor broke up with Jessie J in October last year after the latter confirmed that she was single in an Instagram post.

Kravitz previously referred to Tatum as her "good friend" during an interaction with Deadline, when Channing revealed how she made him to stop wearing crocs to which the actress had replied saying, “I was just trying to be a good friend, Chan.”

Zoe who is directing their upcoming film Pussy Island had also revealed in an interview how Tatum was always the first choice for her film. It has been reported that the film will be a genre thriller and has been written by Kravitz along with E.T. Feigenbaum. Among other details of the film, it has been revealed that Tatum will play the role of a tech billionaire.

