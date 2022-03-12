Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum are reportedly 'still going strong'; Former's family says 'they are a great fit'

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum are going strong. In a new chat with ET, a source revealed that the couple was all about each other even with their busy schedules as Kravitz's latest blockbuster release starring the actress beside Robert Pattinson in The Batman just came out on March 4 while Tatum has been busy with his recent directorial debut Dog.

The pair was first linked together in August 2021 when they were spotted on many dates out on the town. The insider disclosed that after 7 months of dating the duo was "still going strong." They went on to add, "They both have hectic schedules and are understanding of that, but still make it work." The source also remarked that the two were a great match and continued, "Channing goes out of his way to make sure Zoë feels loved, and she does the same for him."

The source also pointed out that the 21 Jump Street actor was supportive of Kravitz's career and mentioned, "He is such a fan of hers, both in their personal relationship and professionally speaking as an actor." Recently, Tatum showered Kravitz with support for her exceptional performance on The batman as he flew over for the premiere of the movie with her former step-dad Jason Momoa.

Meanwhile, the insider revealed that Kravitz's family "loves Channing" as they think both of them are a "great fit." The source then remarked that the couple was indeed "very happy" at the moment. The two are currently not only romantic partners but also are tied in a work project together as Tatum is starring in Kravitz's upcoming directorial debut Pussy Island.

